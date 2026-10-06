Qatari emir pledges continued support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pledged continued support Monday for Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as efforts to bring peace and stability to the country.

The message was sent to Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi in response to an earlier letter on bilateral ties and developments in Yemen, according to the official Saba news agency.

Sheikh Tamim also expressed support for the Yemeni people's aspirations for security, stability and development while stressing Doha's commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries.

The message came as Yemeni government forces launched Operation "Dawn of Yemen" against the Houthi group.

Earlier Monday, al-Alimi said the operation was aimed at retaking the capital Sanaa and restoring state institutions from Houthi control.

Government forces have since announced advances in several areas, including around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

A 2022 UN-brokered truce collapsed in July, and fighting has since escalated.





