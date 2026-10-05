Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree rapid force deployment in Saudi Arabia

Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday ⁠to move immediately ⁠to implement their collective defence commitments and ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in ⁠Saudi Arabia, the three countries said in a joint statement.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Mecca Defence Alliance in Riyadh and would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries, ⁠the ⁠statement said.

"Mecca pact committee agreed to 'collective deterrence measures' against Houthi attacks"

The Saudi defense minister also said that the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the new Mecca Alliance-formed with Türkiye and Pakistan-had "agreed to activate collective deterrence measures" in response to recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," Khalid bin Salman wrote on X, adding that the move came during an emergency meeting.

The committee also expressed solidarity with Riyadh over the "heinous attacks" targeting the kingdom and the holy sites on Saudi soil, Salman added.

The developments come as renewed fighting in Yemen spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis launching drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom's territory.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday ⁠that the Iran-aligned group had attacked a power distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina which supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint ⁠Defence ‌Agreement in ‌August, under which an armed ⁠attack on one ‌member is considered an attack on all.

The agreement announced at the ⁠time gave no specifics ⁠on the military commitments or defence obligations ⁠of each country.