UN says Gaza ceasefire has not delivered security, calls for full commitment

The ceasefire in Gaza has failed to provide stability or adequate humanitarian relief, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday, urging all parties to fully implement their obligations to achieve lasting peace.

"Last year's ceasefire brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace," Guterres said in a statement marking three years since the escalation began.

The UN chief called on all sides to advance to subsequent stages of the truce based on the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, stressing: "It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law."

Addressing the origins of the conflict, Guterres condemned the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, noting that Palestinian armed groups killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 251 hostages.

Guterres stressed that the ensuing military operations had caused "untold suffering" for Palestinians in Gaza through widespread deaths, displacement and catastrophic destruction.

Calling for an immediate end to civilian suffering in Gaza, Guterres reiterated that the international community must establish a credible political path ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side with equal rights and dignity.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed 1,454 Palestinians and injured 5,090 others since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.