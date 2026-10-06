Trump appears to say Iran should be allowed to ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego

US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest Monday that Iran should be allowed to "take out" California's two largest cities while discussing war-related price increases.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, he argued that Americans should accept higher prices as a cost of maintaining national and global security.

"And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial," he said.

"It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe."

Trump then referred to the possibility of an Iranian attack on an American city.

"They can take out a city," he said. "Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay."

He said the war was "essentially almost over with" while acknowledging that it could continue for a longer period.

The president also discussed Iran's ability to withstand economic pressure, saying Iranian leaders have described themselves as having a "big threshold for pain."

"They need it, let me tell you," he said.

Trump predicted that the conflict would eventually end "one way or the other" before returning to the economic consequences Americans are facing.

"But it's going to end very soon, and it'll end one way or the other," he said, adding prices are going to come down "very sharply."

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump's remarks.

"After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous," Newsom said on the US social media platform X.



