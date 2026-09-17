Iran summons German ambassador for chancellor’s remarks

Iran summoned Germany's ambassador to Tehran on Thursday for remarks by senior German officials and "interventionist" activities by the German Embassy, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

Axel Dittmann was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, an assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe, who conveyed Tehran's protest.

Yousefi rejected remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Iran and protested Berlin's "unjustified and destructive" approach toward Iran and regional issues.

He also criticized Germany's political and military support for Israel.

Dittmann said he would convey Iran's objections to his government.

The summons comes after Merz urged Iran to halt its "military nuclear program," end its support for regional proxies, and end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected the chancellor's "knowingly distorted" narrative Wednesday.