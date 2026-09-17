French deputy defense minister says Russia tests NATO, EU

France's deputy defense minister, Alice Rufo said Thursday that Russia was testing NATO and the European Union while also testing their limits.

"Russia is testing the limits, and testing NATO and the European Union," Rufo told the broadcaster BFMTV.

She noted that Moscow aimed to limit their support for Ukraine as well as to divide NATO and the EU.

Rufo said the situation "will continue and probably intensify" and stressed that "Russia's hybrid war is serious."

She further called for a method and calm in response to the escalation, further urging "defending NATO's posture" and "responding by not giving up support for Ukraine."

Rufo also noted that the EU did not have a confrontation with Russia yet. "There is no confrontation with Russia at this stage."

She pointed out that the bloc's position is to avoid such confrontation and to "bring Russia back to the negotiating table in good faith."

"We have never had an aggressive position toward Russia," Rufo added.