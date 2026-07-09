Qatar says security threat ended, situation back to normal

Qatar's Interior Ministry announced Thursday that a security threat in the country had ended and the situation has returned to normal.

The Gulf country's official news agency QNA reported that the ministry confirmed the threat had been completely eliminated.

The statement did not provide details about the nature or specifics of the threat.

The ministry also urged the public to continue following the instructions and guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Qatar announced that the security threat level in the country was high.

In a warning issued to protect public safety, the ministry had advised residents to "remain in their homes, avoid going outside, and stay away from windows and open areas."

Earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry also said warning sirens sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Kuwait also activated warning sirens, the official KUNA news agency reported.

The developments came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US military's Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



