Iran says US visa policies must not affect national team’s World Cup participation

Iran's Foreign Ministry has said that the US, as host of the FIFA World Cup, is obligated to issue visas for Iran's national football team regardless of political differences between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday evening that Tehran is making "every possible effort" to ensure no problems arise for the Iranian national team during its participation in the World Cup in the US.

"Our players will travel to the United States solely for the World Cup," Baghaei said following an internal training match, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

He added that the World Cup host country has "a clear and specific commitment that it is obliged to uphold," stressing that visas must be issued to members of the Iranian team "without considering political issues."

Baghaei also expressed hope that FIFA would take the necessary measures "to preserve its credibility," saying recent developments involving the Iranian team were "not worthy of FIFA."

He said Iran would use "all available capacities" to facilitate matters related to the team's participation.

Referring to the absence of diplomatic relations between Iran and the US, Baghaei said Iran's Interests Section in Washington is fully prepared to provide the necessary assistance.

When asked about negotiations, Baghaei declined to comment, saying: "For now, we are focused on sports."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran is scheduled to play two matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, before facing Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.





