Purported Jeffrey Epstein suicide note released

A federal judge on Wednesday made public a suicide note allegedly written by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, local media reported.

The document, which is neither verified nor dated, was filed in court as part of a case involving a former cellmate of Epstein, who claimed to have discovered it, according to CNN

The unsigned note states, in part: "They investigated me for month-found NOTHING!!!

"It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye."

"NO FUN-NOT WORTH IT!!

Epstein died in custody at a New York detention facility in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy involving minors.

His 2008 guilty plea in the US state of Florida led to a conviction for soliciting and procuring minors for prostitution.