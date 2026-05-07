Türkiye, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual ties, regional issues at coordination council meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud co-chaired the third meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council in Ankara on Wednesday, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, including Gaza.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said the meeting was held with the participation of relevant ministries and institutions from both countries.

He said the sides reviewed committee work in strategic areas such as trade, energy, defense, education, culture, tourism and transportation, while addressing bilateral ties within an institutional framework.

Fidan also said the talks covered regional issues, particularly the situation in Gaza, and the two countries signed an agreement on the reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

The Turkish foreign minister thanked his Saudi counterpart and the accompanying delegation for their visit, expressing hope that the agreements reached would bring benefits to both countries.