UAE condemns Iran’s criticism of its ties with US, Israel

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday condemned what it described as hostile remarks by Iran criticizing Abu Dhabi's ties with the US and Israel, reaffirming its rejection of any threats to its sovereignty and national security.

In a statement, the Emirati Foreign Ministry said the UAE's international relations and defense partnerships are a "purely sovereign matter" and cannot be used by any party as a pretext for threats, interference or incitement.

The ministry also rejected any rhetoric threatening the country's security, facilities, citizens or residents, calling such language a violation of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good neighborliness.

It stressed that the UAE reserves all sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights to respond to any threat or hostile act and remains committed to protecting its national interests and sovereignty.

The statement came after Iran criticized what it described as Abu Dhabi's "partnership" with Washington and Israel against Iranian interests, accusing the UAE of allowing a US and Israeli military presence on its territory.

Iran also warned that any attack against the Islamic Republic launched from Emirati territory would trigger a "decisive and regret-inducing" response.

On Monday, the UAE Defense Ministry said it intercepted 15 missiles and four drones launched from Iran, with the attack injuring three people in the first such incident since a ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect on April 8.

Iran denied involvement in the attack, calling the accusations "baseless," and said any military operation carried out by Tehran would be "clearly and officially announced."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.