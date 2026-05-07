Pakistan expects US-Iran pact ‘soon’: Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Thursday said it expects that a deal between the US and Iran will happen "soon," without giving any timeframe.

Islamabad would welcome a settlement between Iran and the US wherever it may be reached, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, according to local daily Dawn.

"If an agreement is reached in Pakistan, it would be an honor for us," he told reporters in Islamabad.

Andrabi, however refused to confirm details of a potential pact amid US media reports that Washington and Tehran are closing in-on a one-page memorandum of understanding.

Pakistani government sources earlier told Anadolu that it is expecting to host a second round of stalled peace talks between the US and Iran next week to end their war.

The sources added that Islamabad expects the US and Iran to reach a "primary" agreement before US President Donald Trump's China visit, which is scheduled for late next week.

Pakistan hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on April 11-12 but failed to produce an agreement to end the war.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by Trump.





