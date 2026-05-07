UAE, Qatar deepen economic ties with new agreements

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding in key sectors, including economy and development, according to a joint statement.

The statement was issued following the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the statement, both sides affirmed that bilateral relations are progressing "grounded in shared political will" and a genuine commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships.

They welcomed progress in financial and investment cooperation, including efforts to finalize a memorandum of understanding between the two countries' Finance Ministries and ongoing discussions on a double taxation avoidance agreement.

The two sides stressed the importance of cooperation in emerging sectors of the future economy, particularly artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cloud computing and cybersecurity.