Turkish foreign minister urges pressure on Israel to prevent Gaza peace plan violations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday stressed the need to maintain momentum in the Gaza peace plan, urging increased pressure on Israel to prevent violations.

"The efforts that the parties will make on this issue are important. In particular, putting pressure on Israel's reluctance and preventing its violations are extremely important for moving to the second phase in Gaza. Frankly, we are warning both the international community, the mediators, and all actors on the Board of Peace to take the necessary measures," Fidan said at a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

He said conditions in Gaza and the West Bank, which he described as "an extension of Israeli expansionism in the region," do not serve the interests of the region or Europe.

According to Fidan, the situation risks generating further instability, energy security challenges, and irregular migration flows.

The minister also said that 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon due to Israeli occupation, warning that further expansion could trigger additional migration.

For this reason, he added, "Israel must be placed under more qualified international pressure on this issue."

'GOOD COOPERATION' WITH AUSTRIA



Expressing appreciation for Austria's hospitality, Fidan said bilateral ties have intensified, noting multiple meetings and frequent coordination with his counterpart in recent months, and adding that Meinl-Reisinger attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as well.

Talks covered trade, investment, irregular migration, counterterrorism, and consular matters, he said.

He highlighted "good cooperation" with Austria on irregular migration, adding that Türkiye has accumulated significant experience in this field.

Fidan said the situation of Syrian migrants is closely tied to stabilization efforts in Syria, a topic also discussed during the meeting.

He added that governance policies in Syria over the past year are critical to managing migration and ensuring regional stability.

Fidan also congratulated the Austrian government on the contributions of the Turkish community to the country's political, social, economic, and cultural life.

CRISIS IN HORMUZ STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF ALTERNATIVE CONNECTIVITY



Addressing regional tensions, Fidan said Türkiye is working to ensure ongoing talks between Iran and the US reach a swift conclusion.

He emphasized the need to end the crisis and resolve disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz to restore normal conditions.

The minister highlighted serious problems regarding energy prices, energy supply, and especially the supply of food and other products for countries in the region.

The crisis, he added, underscores the importance of alternative connectivity routes.

Fidan said Türkiye hopes talks launched in Islamabad will succeed, noting ongoing engagement with all parties and continued efforts to support a resolution.

TÜRKİYE'S STANCE TOWARD EU BID NOT CHANGED



On relations with the European Union, Fidan said Türkiye's position on membership remains unchanged.

He noted that recent developments have exposed structural challenges in the accession process.

Efforts are ongoing to update the Customs Union and secure visa liberalization, he added.

Fidan also stressed that including Türkiye in initiatives such as "Made in EU" is vital for strengthening Europe's supply chains.

He said Ankara expects Austria's support on these issues and emphasized further cooperation on connectivity.

Referring to projects such as the Middle Corridor and the Three Seas Initiative, Fidan said discussions also focused on improving links between Europe and Asia and enhancing energy corridors.

TÜRKİYE SUPPORTS MEDIATION EFFORTS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR



Fidan said the Russia-Ukraine war was also discussed, highlighting Türkiye's and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's mediation role.

"Türkiye has hosted Russia-Ukraine negotiations in various formats and at various levels since 2022," he said, adding that Ankara supports ongoing US-led mediation efforts.

He reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue contributing to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.