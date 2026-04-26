Iranian foreign minister returns to Islamabad after Oman trip: Sources

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday evening after a brief trip to Oman amid efforts to revive talks between the US and Iran, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

Araghchi, who is expected to hold talks with Pakistani leadership, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is likely to travel to Russia from Islamabad, sources added.

This marks Aragchi's second visit to Islamabad in less than 48 hours. He visited Pakistan's capital and met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Dar and army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir on Saturday to discuss ways to revive the high-stakes talks.

The first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was held in Islamabad two weeks ago, but failed to produce an agreement to end the war.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.