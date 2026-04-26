Any US-Iran deal must guarantee security of Arab countries, Jordan’s king says

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Sunday that any potential agreement between the US and Iran must guarantee the security of Arab countries.

Abdullah discussed in Amman with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah "the strong ties between the two countries and ways of expanding cooperation in several fields, and intensifying joint Arab action to sustain de-escalation in the region," a royal court statement said.

The Jordanian monarch said any agreement to reduce tensions "must guarantee the security of Arab countries."

"The security of the Gulf is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world," he stressed.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,300 people. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Arab countries hosting US assets.

Washington and Tehran held talks in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, two weeks ago but failed to reach an agreement to end their conflict.

The negotiations came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Though efforts for another round of talks are underway, some of the sticking points are said to be the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran's enriched uranium.

















