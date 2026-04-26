Iranian president says Tehran will not engage in talks under pressure, blockade

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Tehran will not engage in talks under pressure, threats or a blockade, stressing that rebuilding trust requires ending hostile measures and guarantees against repetition, according to a statement by the Iranian presidency

In a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian said reaching common ground and creating a suitable environment for effective dialogue are essential for any progress.

He said past negotiations had only deepened public distrust in Iran, and talk of dialogue alongside sanctions, pressure and a blockade undermines confidence between the parties.

Pezeshkian stressed that halting hostile policies and ensuring they are not repeated are necessary conditions for resolving disputes.

He also said increased military presence further complicates the situation and weakens the atmosphere needed for dialogue.

The remarks came as Pakistan continues efforts to revive stalled talks between Iran and the United States following weeks of regional escalation.

The first round of talks was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to produce an agreement to end the war that began Feb. 28 and later spread across the Middle East.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.