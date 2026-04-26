Czech premier says NATO data shows country will miss its 2% defense spending target

The Czech Republic will fall short of NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending target this year, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday, citing alliance estimates that have triggered a political dispute with the opposition.

Babis said in a social media video that NATO projects Czech defense spending at 1.78% of GDP in 2026, below the alliance benchmark, Radio Prague International reported. He added that he discussed the figures on Saturday with Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna.

"In 2025, the Czech Republic reported 2.01%, and NATO recognized 1.85%. For 2026, we are reporting 2.06%, while NATO says 1.78%," Babis said, adding that his government would seek clarification with the alliance and aim to increase spending over time.

The remarks immediately drew pushback from former officials. Former Prime Minister Petr Fiala rejected the claim that the Czech Republic had failed to meet the target last year, saying the country had complied with its NATO commitment.

Former Defense Minister Jana Cernochova also disputed Babis's figures, accusing him of "lying," according to the Czech news agency CTK.

NATO's defense spending benchmark has become a politically sensitive issue across Europe as members face pressure to raise military budgets amid ongoing security concerns on the continent. The Czech government has not yet released an official response to NATO's latest assessment.