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News World Trump says officer shot at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trump says officer shot at White House Correspondents' Dinner

A US Secret Service officer was shot during an attack at an evening event attended by President Donald Trump, the president said on Saturday. The officer was hit at close range by what Trump described as a "powerful gun," but was saved by a bulletproof vest, he told a press conference at the White House. "I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 26,2026
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TRUMP SAYS OFFICER SHOT AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that an officer was shot in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

"One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing a obviously, a very good bulletproof vest.

"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great. He's in great shape," Trump said at a news conference.

His remarks came after the president and first lady, Melania Trump, were evacuated from the annual event at the Washington Hilton after a security-related incident.

Trump said the suspect was "armed with multiple weapons."

"I guess he lives in California, and he's a sick person, a very sick person," he added.

Media reports said the suspect was identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31.

"My impression is he was a lone wolf," said Trump.

"I guess," Trump replied when asked if he believed that he was the target of the shooting.

When asked whether the shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know."