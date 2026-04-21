Iran warns of stronger response if faced with renewed attacks

Iran does not seek renewed attacks but will respond "more forcefully than before" if targeted again, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in an interview with the state-run IRNA news agency.

"We do not want to face renewed attacks, but if such attacks occur, we will certainly respond more strongly than before," she said.

Mohajerani said Iran is pursuing both diplomatic and defense strategies simultaneously, stressing that both approaches are aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity.

She added that Iran's defense forces are on full alert and described the country's approach as "negotiating while prepared," underscoring readiness on both diplomatic and military fronts.

The spokesperson also expressed confidence in Iran's negotiating team, saying it combines field experience with diplomatic expertise and will not compromise on national interests.

She said the government fully supports the negotiating team's decisions and outcomes.

Hostilities in the region escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

Pakistan hosted the first round of peace talks on April 11 after brokering a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire Wednesday. A second round of negotiations is expected this week, also in Islamabad.



