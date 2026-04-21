Taiwan’s Lai suspends trip to African ally

Taiwan's leader Lai Ching-te suspended a planned trip to Eswatini in southern Africa after several countries along the flight route withdrew overflight permission for his aircraft, his office said Tuesday.

Lai had been scheduled to visit Eswatini between Wednesday and Monday.

The trip was set to be his second overseas visit since taking office May 20, 2024. He toured the Pacific in late 2024, visiting the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar — which lie along the flight path of the chartered aircraft Lai was scheduled to take — "unexpectedly and without justification rescinded overflight permission," presidential office spokesperson Pan Men-an said, according to Focus Taiwan.

Pan did not say whether a new date would be considered for the trip.

Eswatini, an absolute monarchy, is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa and one of 12 remaining diplomatic partners worldwide.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway" province, while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Pan linked the suspension of the trip to China. Beijing has not yet commented on the development.

The number of Taiwan's diplomatic allies has fallen to 12 from nearly 18 over the past decade.





