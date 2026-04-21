Belgian FM says Israel’s actions ‘totally unacceptable’ amid Middle East tensions

The Belgian foreign minister said on Tuesday that Israel's actions are "totally unacceptable," calling for stronger EU measures on sanctions and foreign policy.

"The reaction of Israel is totally problematic and condemnable," Maxime Prevot said during a doorstep statement at the European Convention Center Luxembourg.

He said Israel's response in the Middle East was "disproportionate and indiscriminate."

He said Ukraine remains a top international priority, announcing an additional €100 million (nearly $108 million) funding for the Pearl program, and urged EU partners to remain attentive to developments involving Belarus.

Prevot said he hoped recent political developments in Hungary could help advance EU financial support mechanisms for Ukraine and accelerate sanctions-related decisions.

He also said humanitarian crises such as Sudan must remain on the EU agenda, describing the situation as one of the most severe currently unfolding.

The Belgian minister questioned whether the EU's current approach of maintaining an "equidistant position" between parties in some conflicts remains the most effective, suggesting that stronger measures, including sanctions, may be necessary.

Referring to the Middle East, Prevot said the situation remains "deeply concerning," recalling a recent visit to Beirut where he witnessed the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

He said he supports renewed dialogue between Israel and Lebanon, noting recent steps toward direct engagement.

On Palestine, he said Belgium has called for a partial suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, citing concerns over settlement expansion and rising violence, and arguing that these developments raise questions regarding EU values and commitments.