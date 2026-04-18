UNICEF condemns killing of 2 water truck drivers by Israeli in Gaza

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed outrage on Friday on the killing of two drivers contracted to deliver clean water to families in the Gaza Strip.

"The victims were killed by Israeli fire in an incident that took place early this morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza," UNICEF said in a statement, as it extended condolences.

Stressing that the agency is "outraged" by the killings, UNICEF said it occurred during routine water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures at the time of the attack.

The Mansoura water filling point is the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City.

"UNICEF and humanitarian partners use it multiple times a day to sustain critical water trucking operations for hundreds of thousands of people, including children," it said.

Reiterating that aid workers, as well as civilians and civilian infrastructure, "must never be targeted," the statement said "UNICEF calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately investigate this incident, and ensure full accountability."

"The protection of civilians and those delivering life-saving assistance is an obligation under international humanitarian law," it added.