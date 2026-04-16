Syrian army takes control of Qasrak Air Base in Hasakah after US withdrawal

The Syrian army has taken control of the Qasrak Air Base in northeastern Syria after US forces withdrew from the facility, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency SANA that its forces assumed control of the base in the countryside of Hasakah following the departure of US-led coalition troops.

Local sources said that after US forces evacuated the base, elements affiliated with the YPG/SDF terror group set fire to some vehicles inside the facility.

The base later came under the control of the Syrian army.

US forces continue to maintain a presence in Qamishli and Hasakah through security offices, as well as at the Istirahat al-Wazir base.





