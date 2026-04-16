Lebanon denies reported presidential call with Israel: Officials

There is no information about a reported call between Lebanon's presidency and Israel, two Lebanese official sources said Thursday after US President Donald Trump said talks could take place.

"We do not have any information at this time about a possible call between the Lebanese presidency and the Israeli side," the sources told Anadolu.

Trump said Wednesday in a post on his Truth Social platform that Washington is "trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. "

The announcement follows a meeting on Tuesday at the State Department between Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongside US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, State Department Counselor Michael Needham, and US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

The Hezbollah group was not represented in the meeting, which rejects the move.

In Israel, Science Minister Gila Gamliel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

There was no immediate confirmation from senior Israeli officials about the reported call.

Israel has continued attacks in southern Lebanon following a cross-border strike by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese health authorities say more than 2,000 people have been killed and well over one million displaced since March.