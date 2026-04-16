Israeli forces raid homes in Syria’s Quneitra, intimidate residents

Israeli forces stormed a village in Syria's Quneitra province on Wednesday with a military convoy, raided homes, and intimidated residents.

Alikhbariah TV said Israeli troops advanced into the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside using six military vehicles, where they carried out house searches and terrorized residents.

Earlier Wednesday, the same media outlet reported that Israeli forces resumed land leveling and expansion activities in parts of Quneitra province while imposing restrictions on civilians.

There was no comment from Syrian authorities on the reported Israeli violations of the country's sovereignty.

Israeli incursions into southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent months, often involving raids on homes, the establishment of checkpoints, and the detention of civilians, including children and shepherds.

After the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad's ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment, and ammunition.