Israeli High Court begins hearing petition seeking removal of far-right minister Ben-Gvir

Israel's High Court of Justice on Wednesday began hearing a petition seeking the removal of the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his post over allegations of interference in the Israeli police.

Amid concerns over potential disruptions inside the courtroom, the judges decided to hold the hearing without public attendance, while broadcasting the proceedings live, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Ahead of the session, dozens of Ben-Gvir supporters gathered outside the court building, carrying signs reading "It's time to tell the High Court: Enough" and "End the judicial dictatorship."

For his part, Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the government would not respect any ruling by the High Court of Justice ordering the removal of Ben-Gvir, according to The Times of Israel.

Petitioners are seeking to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Ben-Gvir over allegations of his "repeated and unlawful interference in operational police matters, his politicization of police appointments, and his overt interference on police investigations," according to the Israeli daily.





