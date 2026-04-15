Russia says it took control of settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said its forces had taken control of a settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

The ministry said in a statement that it had captured the village of Vovchanski Khutory, located about five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The village, which had a population of around 1,300 in Ukraine's 2001 census, is located just east of the town of Vovchansk, which Russia claims to have captured in December.

Kyiv has denied Moscow's claim.

Ukraine's General Staff said in an earlier statement Wednesday that Russian forces had attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near three settlements on the South Slobozhansk front, including Vovchansk.

However, Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's latest claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.



