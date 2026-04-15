Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Mideast ceasefire talks over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, discussed developments in US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, the conversation focused on the current state of ceasefire talks and preparations for another round of negotiations in the coming days.

The two ministers exchanged views on the negotiation process and the agenda expected to be addressed in future discussions, as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a lasting ceasefire in the Middle East.