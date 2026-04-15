ERDOĞAN: PEACE WILL TRIUMPH IN MIDEAST REGION DESPITE ISRAELS ZIONIST REGIME

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "I remind the baby killers who insult me and my country via social media of some truths: The Republic of Türkiye is not an ordinary state. No power can wag a finger at Türkiye or its President."

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at his party's Grand National Assembly Group Meeting.

Key highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:

At the very beginning of my words, on the occasion of April 14-20 Martyrs' Week, I commemorate with mercy all the heroes who walked to martyrdom on various fronts, from counter-terrorism operations to cross-border operations, for the survival of our homeland, the peace of our nation, and the security of our state. May Allah bless their souls and grant them paradise. I also express my gratitude to our heroic veterans for their sacrifices and pray to Allah for a life full of goodness, health, and blessings for them. I extend my deepest respects to the esteemed families of our martyrs and once again affirm that our state will always be by their side.

With our own ships, we continue our drilling activities in the Black Sea. We not only search in our own seas but also offer these opportunities to friendly and brotherly countries.

On Friday, a ceremony took place in Somalia that made all of us proud. Our deep-sea drilling vessel Çağrı Bey reached this country to begin hydrocarbon exploration in the Curat-1 well off the coast of Somalia. With our Oruç Reis vessel, we conducted seismic surveys over an area of approximately 4,500 square kilometers for 7 months and found promising indications. Now, with Çağrı Bey, we say 'Ya nasip' and hopefully we will start our first drilling.

This is another source of pride: Curat-1 will be the second deepest offshore drilling in the world, with a depth of 7,500 meters. Our navy ships, Altan, Korkut, and Sancar, will accompany Çağrı Bey in this critical mission. That is, the work that we previously had to rely on others for, we are now carrying out with our own ships, our own engineers, and our own manpower.

"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SYMBOL OF TÜRKİYE-SOMALIA BROTHERHOOD"

Look, I want to share with you the feelings of a young Somali brother who saw Çağrı Bey up close. He used these exact words: 'I still cannot get over the effects of the Çağrı Bey ship. Seeing it up close was a breathtaking experience for me. Because Çağrı Bey was like a colossal walking city. Huge, brand new, very beautifully built. Mashallah, it was like a work of art.' Yes, we see these sincere expressions poured from the heart to the pen of a Somali youth as the most beautiful symbol of both a strong Türkiye and the Türkiye-Somalia brotherhood.

"WE ARE NOT AFTER EXPLOITATION, BUT SHARED GAIN"

As I have always said, we are not after exploitation, but shared gain. We wholeheartedly believe that Çağrı Bey will bring good news to our Somali brothers and sisters. We wish our drilling vessel Çağrı Bey fair winds and fruitful drilling. We pray for success for our ship's personnel from Almighty Allah. Just as we rushed to Somalia's aid in 2011 when no one else was there, and just as we have never left our Somali brothers and sisters alone since that day, we will continue to support and shoulder the development struggle of the Somali people from now on.

"HUMANITY IS SEARCHING FOR A WAY OUT AND SALVATION"

We are going through very intense days in the context of internal and external developments. We are personally witnessing a period where the expression "a day is worth an age" by the deceased Cengiz Aytmatov has literally come to life. The global system built upon the rules and institutions determined by the victors of the Second World War is crumbling in its economic, political, and security dimensions, and what will replace it or what will come next remains uncertain.

Humanity is searching for a way out and salvation. However, we cannot yet say that this path has appeared on the horizon. Humanity's longing for peace, stability, security, and a little tranquility is unfortunately dynamited by circles feeding on blood and chaos. The latest example of this is the illegal war that began on February 28 and brought our region to the brink of the abyss. Who wanted the war, who provoked it, and who profited from it has come to light over time. The validity of our assessment regarding the role of the Zionist lobby on the first day of the war has been understood over time.

"NEGOTIATIONS CANNOT HAPPEN WITH CLENCHED FISTS"

As you know, on the 40th day of the clashes, a 15-day ceasefire was declared thanks to the admirable efforts of our Pakistani brothers. Thus, all humanity, along with the people of the region who had been living on tenterhooks for weeks, breathed a sigh of relief for the first time in 40 days. We also expressed our satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire. However, the Israeli government's continued attacks on Lebanon dealt the first blow to hopes for peace. Unfortunately, the expected news did not come from the talks held in Pakistan over the weekend either.

The statements of the parties indicate that even if the table has not been overturned, there is an impasse in the negotiation process, especially on the nuclear issue. We see that tensions are rising again in the Strait of Hormuz. We are making the necessary suggestions and initiatives to de-escalate the tension, extend the ceasefire, and continue the talks. As I said before, negotiations cannot happen with clenched fists. Weapons should not be allowed to speak again instead of words. The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire should be utilized to the fullest. In particular, the Israeli government, known to be displeased with the ceasefire, should not be allowed to sabotage the process.

"IF THERE WILL BE PEACE IN OUR REGION, IT WILL BE DESPITE THIS ZIONIST REGIME"

My brothers and sisters, everyone must understand this once and for all. If there will be peace in our region, it will be despite this Zionist regime. If stability is to be achieved in our region, it will again be despite the Israeli government, which acts with the delusion of promised lands. If tranquility is to come to our blood-soaked geography, it will likewise be despite Israel, which ties its security to the insecurity of others. Because Israel, whenever the smallest hope of peace emerges, will try every means to sabotage it, as it has done countless times before. As the front of humanity strives to extinguish the fire in our region, the murderous network will carry more fuel to the fire.

"I CONGRATULATE THE FRIENDLY PEOPLE OF SPAIN ON BEHALF OF MY COUNTRY AND NATION AS WELL"

Of course, while doing this, they will continue to arrogantly target countries that raise the voice of peace, especially Türkiye and Spain. With their trigger-happy pens, their media, and their pawns used as tools, they will try to silence those with a conscience. But no matter what they do, they will not be able to silence brave hearts or shackle those who defend truth and justice.

From under the roof of our Grand National Assembly, I wholeheartedly congratulate my dear friend, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, for his upright stance against the threats of the Butcher of Gaza, Netanyahu. I also congratulate the friendly people of Spain on behalf of my country and nation. Everyone should know that we will not surrender to the language of hatred, enmity, tension, and conflict fueled by the genocidal network.

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO CALL THE OPPRESSOR AN OPPRESSOR, THE BANDIT A BANDIT, AND THE MURDERER A MURDERER"

With dignity, honor, and the nobility and courage inherited from our history, we will continue to speak the truth in the most difficult times. We will continue to call the oppressor an oppressor, the bandit a bandit, and the murderer a murderer. We will continue to be the crying voice of the innocent children of Gaza. We will continue to heed the cries of Palestinian mothers whose hearts are burned by the pain of losing their children. We will continue to defend the rights of our brothers and sisters whose lands are occupied in the West Bank. We will continue to pursue the case of the children murdered in their beds in Lebanon. We will continue to confront some people with the truths that are tried to be hidden and covered up by threats and bullying.

"THEY SHOULD NOT FORGET THAT WE HAVE THE POWER TO TEAR DOWN MOUNTAINS IF NECESSARY"

Unlike those whose presence in our geography is due to a favor granted by someone 100 years ago, we will continue to act with a sense of responsibility in the light of our 1000 years of experience in these lands. I remind the baby killers who insult me and my country via social media of some truths: The Republic of Türkiye is not an ordinary state. No power can wag a finger at Türkiye or its President. No one should interpret our gentleness and our common sense as us being docile sheep; no one should fall into such a delusion. We consider it the greatest honor to lie honorably beneath the soil when necessary, rather than living dishonorably above it.

"I THANK ALL POLITICIANS WHO REACTED TO THESE IMPROPRIETIES"

On this occasion, I thank all politicians, including our People's Alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party Chairman Mr. Devlet Bahçeli, who reacted to the improprieties directed at our country and myself. I am pleased to state that we find this common stance taken by political parties, who are striving to serve the nation in different arenas, very valuable when it comes to Türkiye and Türkiye's national pride.

"WE ARE ALWAYS READY TO LEAD PEACE EFFORTS"

Despite all the difficulties, we have not lost hope in the negotiation process that began between Iran and the United States. It is a fact that the senseless war has many losers, while fair peace has many winners. We ask everyone to view the process from this perspective. There may be difficulties, there may be complex issues that will take time to resolve. But when focusing on the benefits of peace and acting with a long-term perspective, a significant portion of these will be resolved. We believe, or rather we wholeheartedly wish and hope, that common sense, prudence, and the will to solve problems through dialogue and diplomacy will ultimately prevail.

As Türkiye, I want it to be known that we will work with all our means to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail in every corner of our region. With the principle of "peace at home, peace in the region, peace in the world," we are always ready to be the voice of peace and to lead peace efforts.

"TÜRKİYE, UNFORTUNATELY, DOES NOT HAVE A MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY COMPATIBLE WITH THIS VISION"

Of course, in this process, we also do not forget this reality of our country: Türkiye, which is experiencing a great breakthrough abroad, unfortunately, does not have a main opposition party compatible with this vision. The complex opposition towards the West embarrasses our country in international meetings, while in domestic politics, it condemns our nation to incompetence. Türkiye, which is experiencing a period of extraordinary ascent in global politics, unfortunately, is going through a literal "period of interregnum" in the municipalities managed by the main opposition.

"TERROR-FREE TÜRKİYE" PROCESS

Dear brothers and sisters; in this period where dirty intentions are being exposed one by one, our strongest resistance front as a nation has been our "Terror-Free Türkiye" process, which is in its 18th month. The strategic value of this process for our country is understood more clearly these days. So much so that the circles that do not want Türkiye to be free from the 40-year scourge of terrorism no longer even bother to hide their discomfort with the process. Without looking at the blood of 73,000 Gazans on their hands and faces, they shamelessly accuse our country through our Kurdish brothers and sisters.

Dear brothers and sisters; we will not fall into this trap. As the People's Alliance, we will not darken the bright future of our country and our region. And everyone should know this once and for all: With Allah's permission, we will resolutely move towards the future. No one should have any concerns or doubts about this. We believe that as long as we act on solid and legitimate ground, guided by our thousand-year-old brotherhood, there is no issue that cannot be resolved. However, none of us has the luxury of wasting our energy or our nation's time with fruitless agendas.

I greet you with my sincerest feelings at this meaningful gathering and sincerely greet you with the hope of being together at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this weekend. Stay healthy."