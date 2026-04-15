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News World Erdoğan: Ankara working to extend ceasefire between United ⁠States and Iran

Erdoğan: Ankara working to extend ceasefire between United ⁠States and Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Ankara is actively pushing to extend the US-Iran ceasefire and keep talks alive, maintaining hope for the negotiations despite existing challenges.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 15,2026
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ERDOĞAN: ANKARA WORKING TO EXTEND CEASEFIRE BETWEEN UNITED ⁠STATES AND IRAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that ⁠Ankara was ⁠working to extend a ceasefire between the United ⁠States and Iran, ease tensions, and ensure the continuation of talks, and added that Türkiye was hopeful of negotiations despite ⁠issues.

Speaking ⁠to ruling AK Party lawmakers in parliament, Erdoğan said Israel's attacks on Lebanon were harming hopes for peace, and ⁠added the window of opportunity created by the ceasefire must be seized.

Erdoğan also underlined that difficult issues ⁠between ‌the ‌sides could ⁠be resolved ‌if they focused on the benefits ⁠of ⁠peace.