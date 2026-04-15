Erdoğan: Ankara working to extend ceasefire between United ⁠States and Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that Ankara was working to extend a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, ease tensions, and ensure the continuation of talks, and added that Türkiye was hopeful of negotiations despite issues.
Speaking to ruling AK Party lawmakers in parliament, Erdoğan said Israel's attacks on Lebanon were harming hopes for peace, and added the window of opportunity created by the ceasefire must be seized.
Erdoğan also underlined that difficult issues between the sides could be resolved if they focused on the benefits of peace.