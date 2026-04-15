US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East to pressure Iran: Report

The US is moving to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days as Washington seeks to pressure Iran into reaching a deal to end the conflict, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The reinforcements reportedly include roughly 6,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its accompanying warships, according to current and former officials who spoke anonymously.

Another 4,200 troops, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the Marine Corps' 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are also expected to arrive near the end of April.

The buildup is expected to add to existing forces in the region as the two-week ceasefire approaches its April 22 deadline.

These incoming troops will join about 50,000 US personnel that the Pentagon has said are already engaged in operations aimed at countering Iran.

The report said the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering further airstrikes or ground operations if the fragile ceasefire collapses.

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend to try to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, but no agreement was reached.

Efforts to hold another round of talks are underway.



