US lost 8 Reaper drones in April in war with Iran

The US has lost eight MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Middle East since April 1, raising the total number lost in the Iran conflict to 24, CBS reported.

According to the recent report, the financial impact is estimated at around $720 million, since each Reaper drone can cost $30 million or more depending on the model.

The MQ-9 Reaper, produced by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is an unmanned aircraft used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions.

Data compiled by CBS News indicates that the US and Israel have carried out strikes on more than 13,000 targets across Iran since launching joint operations on Feb. 28.

The same data showed that Iran has hit targets in 12 countries throughout the region during the conflict.

Although a two-week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, Israel continued conducting strikes in Lebanon.