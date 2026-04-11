Family minister says Türkiye to deepen cooperation with Senegal

Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said on Friday that Ankara will continue to strengthen cooperation with Senegal across multiple sectors, emphasizing sustained support for development and humanitarian needs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th Türkiye-Senegal Joint Economic Commission meeting in Dakar, Goktas said Türkiye does not view its relations with Africa as limited to economic cooperation.

"As Türkiye, we do not see our relations with Africa as limited to economic cooperation," she said. "As part of our entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, we provide strong, effective and continuous support to Senegal's development process and humanitarian needs."

She added that Türkiye is determined to further advance cooperation through new projects in health, education, agriculture and women's participation in economic life.

Goktas said Türkiye's Africa strategy, launched in 2003, has strengthened ties with the continent based on mutual respect and shared benefit, noting that Türkiye-Africa trade volume increased from $5.4 billion in 2003 to around $40 billion as of 2025.

She also highlighted Türkiye's institutional presence in Africa, including embassies in 44 countries and trade offices in 31 countries, as well as Turkish Airlines flights to 62 destinations across the continent.

Goktas said Türkiye has implemented 238 projects in Senegal through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), providing around $15 million in development assistance.

She said education remains a key pillar of bilateral ties, with 873 Senegalese students receiving scholarships between 2021 and 2025, and ongoing cooperation in higher education and Turkish language programs.

Goktas added that both sides are committed to expanding joint work in social services and strengthening collaboration in the future.