Iranian delegation holds meeting with Pakistan PM in Islamabad

The Iranian delegation met on Saturday Pakistan's Premier Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, in what the public broadcaster IRIB said was expected to raise alleged breaches of ceasefire commitments by the US side.

The meeting between the Iranian delegation and Sharif started at 1.30 pm local time (0830 GMT), according to the IRIB correspondent in the Pakistani capital.

During the talks, Iran was also expected to discuss its 10-point proposal, which it says forms the framework and basis of the ongoing negotiations to end the war that started on Feb. 28 permanently.

Iranian parliament's speaker Bagher Ghalibaf and his team, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and deputy to the National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, among others, reached Islamabad earlier on Saturday.

The US delegation, meanwhile, is led by Vice President JD Vance and also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Pakistan is hosting the landmark negotiations expected in direct and indirect formats, dubbed the "Islamabad Talks" -- the most significant since 1979 -- to end the extensive Middle East conflict amid a fragile two-week ceasefire. The truce was mediated by Pakistan earlier this week.

Ghalibaf had earlier said that attacks on Lebanon and entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, and the denial of the Islamic Republic's right to enrich uranium were ceasefire violations.



