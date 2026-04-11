Czech prime minister backs Orbán ahead of Hungarian election

One day before parliamentary elections in Hungary with long-time Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's fate on the line his Czech counterpart and ally Andrej Babiš backed the Hungarian leader.



"In turbulent times, choosing stability and proven leadership matters more than ever," the 71-year-old Czech prime minister, considered a close ally of Orbán's, wrote in English on X on Saturday.



He said Orbán had not only always defended Hungarian citizens and national interests, but had always fought for a Europe based on "peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, [and] competitiveness."



Both belong with their parties in the European Parliament to the far-right group Patriots for Europe (PfE).



The Hungarian prime minister has been criticized in the European Union for dismantling democracy and the rule of law during his time power.



His closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose narrative Orbán has spread in the media he controls, has also played a role in numerous spats with Brussels.



Orbán is at risk of defeat in the elections on Sunday, according to polls.



Most surveys see the Tisza party of his challenger Péter Magyar significantly ahead of Orbán's Fidesz.



Babiš, who originally comes from Slovakia, has governed the Czech Republic since mid-December in a coalition with two small parties on the right edge of the political spectrum.

