 Contact Us
News Diplomacy France's Macron says discussed Iran ceasefire with President Erdogan

France's Macron says discussed Iran ceasefire with President Erdogan

Emmanuel Macron discussed Mideast ceasefire adherence, navigation freedom in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Turkish President Erdogan.

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published April 11,2026
Subscribe
FRANCES MACRON SAYS DISCUSSED IRAN CEASEFIRE WITH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that ⁠he ⁠had discussed the Iran ceasefire talks and the situation ⁠in Ukraine with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"We initially discussed the situation in the Middle East, and called ⁠for all ⁠parties to respect the ceasefire and to make sure this applies to Lebanon, and for ⁠all parties to respect the freedom of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz, and ⁠we highlighted ‌the ‌importance of ⁠getting a ‌strong and lasting diplomatic solution," ⁠wrote Macron ⁠on X.