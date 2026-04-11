FRANCES MACRON SAYS DISCUSSED IRAN CEASEFIRE WITH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he had discussed the Iran ceasefire talks and the situation in Ukraine with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
"We initially discussed the situation in the Middle East, and called for all parties to respect the ceasefire and to make sure this applies to Lebanon, and for all parties to respect the freedom of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz, and we highlighted the importance of getting a strong and lasting diplomatic solution," wrote Macron on X.