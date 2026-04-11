FRANCES MACRON SAYS DISCUSSED IRAN CEASEFIRE WITH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that ⁠he ⁠had discussed the Iran ceasefire talks and the situation ⁠in Ukraine with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"We initially discussed the situation in the Middle East, and called ⁠for all ⁠parties to respect the ceasefire and to make sure this applies to Lebanon, and for ⁠all parties to respect the freedom of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz, and ⁠we highlighted ‌the ‌importance of ⁠getting a ‌strong and lasting diplomatic solution," ⁠wrote Macron ⁠on X.