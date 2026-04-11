Syrian authorities thwart plot against religious figure

Syrian authorities foiled an attempt to target a religious figure in Damascus, a source from Syria's Interior Ministry told Al-Ekhbariya TV on Saturday.

The relevant authorities arrested a cell of five people linked to a foreign party, the source said, with no details regarding the religious figure.

On March 2, the Interior Ministry units in Deir Ezzor province, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service, foiled a plot by the ISIS (Daesh) terrorists that was targeting a government convoy in the town of al-Baghuz in the rural area of Al-Bukamal, the outlet said.

The developments came as ISIS recently intensified attacks on security forces and the army, especially in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, amid achievements by the state to restore stability across the country, especially in eastern Syria, it added.



