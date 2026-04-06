Israeli military says 11 soldiers killed, 375 wounded since Iran war

Eleven Israeli soldiers have been killed and 375 wounded since the start of the war on Iran on Feb. 28, military figures showed on Monday, as fighting continues on multiple fronts.

The Israeli military said on its website that 27 of the injured are in serious condition, while 56 others sustained moderate wounds.

The military did not specify where the soldiers were wounded, but it has reported daily casualties since launching its campaign in Lebanon on March 2.

The army also reported that 11 Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of military deaths since October 2023 to 936.

Israel's Health Ministry said Monday morning that 7,035 Israelis have been wounded since the start of the war on Iran, including 163 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not specify the number of fatalities, but the Institute for National Security Studies said that 31 Israelis have been killed since the war began.

The Israeli army has expanded its offensive in Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,461 people have since been killed and 4,430 have been injured in Israeli attacks.