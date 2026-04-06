Kremlin says the whole Middle East region is 'on fire'

The Kremlin on Monday said that the Iran ⁠war was escalating ⁠in both geography and economic impact, and that the whole Middle East region was "on fire" ⁠due to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in an expletive-laden Easter Sunday social media post, threatened to target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is ⁠not reopened.

When ⁠asked by Reuters about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had seen them but that the Kremlin preferred not to comment directly.

"We note that the level of tension ⁠in the region is growing and continues to grow," Peskov said. "In fact, the entire region is on fire. These are all very dangerous and negative consequences of the aggression that ⁠was ‌unleashed ‌against Iran."

"The geography of ⁠this conflict has ‌expanded, and now we are all aware of the consequences ⁠that we have, including ⁠very, very negative consequences for the ⁠global economy."









