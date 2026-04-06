Investigative journalism uncovers child sex trafficking on Facebook, Instagram

An investigation by British daily The Guardian revealed how child sex traffickers used Facebook and Instagram to target and exploit minors, with findings later cited in a US court case that resulted in a $375 million fine against Meta.

The newspaper reported Monday that its 2021 investigation helped shape the case and continues to support ongoing law enforcement investigations and civil litigation related to online child exploitation.

The report highlighted the scale and sophistication of predators exploiting social media platforms to target vulnerable children.

The journalistic probe exposed how predators used Facebook Messenger and Instagram Stories to target, groom, and sell children, with much of the activity occurring in private messages and closed accounts.

Reporters working on the investigation documented grooming activity and coordination of payments through Meta Pay, showing how traffickers identified and exploited minors online. Automated monitoring remained limited, leaving abuse in private messages and closed accounts largely undetected.

Former Facebook and Instagram content moderators told reporters their reports of child sexual abuse were frequently ignored or deprioritized. They said they were overwhelmed by the volume of harmful material and constrained by escalation policies that left suspected trafficking largely unaddressed.

The investigation also included field reporting at safe houses in the US, where staff described how children were lured online and coerced into trafficking. Experts and law enforcement officials said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened risks as children spent more time online and predators increasingly used social media platforms to exploit them.

The Guardian's reporting highlighted systemic weaknesses in the platforms' ability to prevent abuse, showing that despite company safeguards social media platforms were used by traffickers to target minors. Authorities said the investigation continues to inform law enforcement probes and civil litigation related to online exploitation.