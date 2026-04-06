Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing Mideast war

Türkiye and Iran on Monday discussed the Mideast war and continuing efforts to halt the conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

In a telephone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the ongoing war and diplomatic efforts to halt it, according to the sources.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.







