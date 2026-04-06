Greece signs $750M deal to acquire long-range PULS rocket systems from Israel

Greece on Monday signed a $750 million deal to acquire long-range PULS artillery rocket systems from Israel.

Elbit Systems, the manufacturer of the PULS, said it was awarded the contract under an agreement between the Israeli and Greek defense ministries.

Under the deal, the company will supply PULS launchers along with a comprehensive munitions package, including training rockets, operational precision-guided rockets of various ranges, and loitering munitions.

The contract is set to be completed over four years and includes a follow-on support period of 10 years, the company said.

Greece and Israel have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership level in recent years to counter the rise of Türkiye as a major diplomatic, economic, and military power in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.

As a result, Israel has become one of Greece's key arms suppliers, alongside France and the United States, while Athens has hosted Israeli forces for joint exercises and training.

The PULS, an autonomous multiple rocket launcher comparable to the US HIMARS, can fire various types of rockets, including the Predator Hawk, which has a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles).