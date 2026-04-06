Attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'must cease immediately': Spanish premier

The Spanish prime minister on Monday expressed solidarity with Lebanon during a phone call with his counterpart, stressing that attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) "must cease immediately."

"Lebanon has not chosen this war, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Pedro Sanchez wrote on US social media company X following a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Sanchez said he expressed Spain's support and solidarity with Lebanon, adding that Spanish troops in UNIFIL are carrying out "commendable work."

"Attacks against the United Nations peacekeeping mission are intolerable and must cease immediately," he noted.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was expanded under Security Council Resolution 1701 following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,497 people have been killed and more than 4,400 injured in Israeli attacks since then.