Rockets from Lebanon intercepted over central Israel

Rockets launched from Lebanon toward central Israel were intercepted Thursday, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The broadcaster said six rockets were detected and intercepted, while emergency teams were dispatched to inspect locations from which reports were received.

Hezbollah later said it had targeted Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv with what it described as "precision missiles."

In a statement, the group said the strike targeted the Kirya complex housing Israel's Defense Ministry as well as the Dolphin barracks belonging to the military intelligence division in central Israel.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,094 people have since been killed and 3,119 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





