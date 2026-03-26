New barrage of Iranian missiles hits Israel: Media

A new barrage of Iranian missiles targeted Israel early Thursday, triggering air raid sirens across central regions, Jerusalem and parts of the north and causing damage and injuries, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that launches were detected from Iran toward central Israel and the Jerusalem area.

Sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were activated across central Israel, the Jerusalem area, and in parts of the occupied West Bank, including the West Bank.

Additional alerts sounded in northern areas, including the Golan Heights towns of Ortal and Ein Zivan as well as in the Galilee Panhandle communities of Gonen, Lehavot HaBashan, and Shamir.

The report claimed the latest barrage included a cluster missile, while loud explosions were heard in the Sharon region.

The daily added that several people were injured and damage was caused to a building from a fall in the Kafr Qasim area in central Israel.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





