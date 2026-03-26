Hezbollah says it clashed with Israeli forces in Lebanon

Hezbollah said early Thursday that it clashed with Israeli forces using light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled projectiles on the road to the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon.

The group said it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile and claimed a confirmed hit.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the statement.

Earlier Thursday, warning sirens sounded across the greater Tel Aviv area in central Israel following rockets launched from Lebanon.

Hezbollah earlier said that it targeted Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv with "precision missiles."

The group said the strike targeted the Kirya complex housing Israel's Defense Ministry as well as the Dolphin barracks belonging to the Military Intelligence Directorate in central Israel.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,094 people have since been killed and 3,119 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.