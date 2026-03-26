US artists continue denouncing killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces

US artists continue to denounce the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers across the occupied territories, highlighting fatalities in the West Bank.

Building on his previous vocal stances regarding two years of devastating war and tragic loss of life in Gaza, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has strongly criticized the seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Denouncing the situation in a post on the US social media company X, Ruffalo shared a report from British newspaper The Guardian and remarked: "Absolutely lawless when it comes to killing and stealing land."

In his post, the actor drew attention to alarming UN data cited in the report, which indicates that Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,100 Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank since 2020.

Ruffalo noted that at least a quarter of these casualties were children, highlighting that no one has been charged in connection with these deaths.

According to Palestinian authorities, illegal settler attacks reached a record peak last month with over 500 documented incidents.

Analysts and human rights observers emphasize that these attacks often occur under the protection of or in coordination with Israeli soldiers, resulting in fatalities, the burning of homes, and the destruction of vital farmland.

While the US and EU officially label annexation a violation of international law, the expansion of illegal settlements and lack of consequences leave civilians increasingly vulnerable.