Israeli soldier seriously injured by mortar fired from Lebanon, army says

An Israeli soldier was "severely injured" after mortar fire was launched from Lebanon toward Israeli troops, the military said Thursday.

A military statement said the soldier was wounded on Wednesday during the attack and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and that his family has been notified.

No further details were provided on the circumstances of the incident.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Hezbollah group on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,094 people have been killed and 3,119 injured in Israeli attacks since then.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.





