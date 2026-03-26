Trump says Iran 'afraid to say' it wants deal 'so badly'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran is eager to negotiate as an American military operation continues but is reluctant to publicly acknowledge it.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people.

"They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Thirteen US service members have been killed and around 290 others have been injured since the operation began.